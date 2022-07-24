Don Walton: It's time for Lincoln to think big again

Word that the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is embarking on a new community effort to think big and continue to help build and shape Lincoln's future is welcome news.

Let's do it.

It's good to see the Pershing mural being carefully dismantled now, finally clearing the way for removal of the storied old auditorium that has been sitting there empty like a ghost for eight years.

An array of community development projects, including affordable housing, a wellness center, a child care center and community green space are already planned and waiting for a green light.

And a new downtown library should get in line now.

And what next?

You name it.

A multipurpose downtown recreation center -- think of all the college students who are going to be living downtown now -- with activities for all ages?

A downtown park? With a stage?

Big Ten hockey and trees in the Haymarket?

Or something really big, Pinnacle Bank Arena big, from the minds of the really big thinkers?

And let's hear from that young workforce that's already here and still needs to be attracted. What would they propose?

Time for another jolt of energy.

If you stand still, you fall behind.

* * *

The coup in Kearney that upended Nebraska Republican Party leadership may have been a relatively tame uprising compared to what apparently happened in Idaho.

The change in Idaho's Republican Party leadership accomplished at the party's state convention in Twin Falls prompted an Idaho Statesman editorial last week declaring that "the most extreme elements of the Republican Party are fully in control."

"If the new GOP leadership were simply crazy, that wouldn't be the biggest change in the world," the editorial stated.

"After all, the party's current platform holds that you shouldn't be allowed to vote in U.S. Senate races.

"But the new GOP has signaled it also intends to be cruel. 'Our guns are loaded,' (new party chair Dorothy) Moon cried in her victory speech."

* * *

Finishing up:

* The differences between Republican Rep. Mike Flood and Democratic challenger Patty Pansing Brooks are piling up almost daily with Flood's early House votes and that's probably hardening supporters on both sides. It's going to be a battle centered on turning out voters in November.

* Legislative redistricting last September provided Republican Rep. Don Bacon with what currently is a 8,420 GOP-voter registration advantage in his November contest with Democratic nominee Tony Vargas. Metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District has 153,601 registered Republicans and 145,181 registered Democrats, according to July figures.

* Politico reports that Gov. Pete Ricketts made a $250,000 contribution to a super PAC that's focused on "torpedoing Missouri Republican Eric Greitens' Senate campaign." Greitens stepped down from the governorship in 2018 in the midst of a scandal focused on allegations about sexual relations with his former hairdresser.

* So, even the Secret Service?

* A current Washington Post story on Republican campaign rhetoric ends with quotations from Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen lifted from a TV campaign ad: "If you love America, they hate you. If you support the police, they call you racist."

* Liz Cheney, speaking Sunday during a CNN "State of the Union" interview: "It's a dangerous moment. ... I believe our nation stands on the edge of an abyss."

* A look ahead would forecast a more conservative Legislature in 2023. But who knows? That would have been the same forecast eight years ago when no one knew that five new senators who were Republicans would turn out to be so independently moderate.

* Fox Sports turned the baseball all-star game into its plaything.

* Last week moved global warming into global warmed -- accompanied by alarm bells.