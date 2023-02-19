Mike Flood says he remains committed to providing continuing U.S. military assistance for Ukraine.

As Republican support for major ongoing military aid appears to be weakening among some members of Congress and in recent polling results, Nebraska's 1st District Republican congressman says he will continue to vote to provide weapons support to Ukraine in its ongoing battle against Russian aggression.

"My resolve is strong," Flood said when asked about it during a brief interview in the Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln last week.

"China is watching everything we are doing," he noted.

And "the big question of Taiwan" is looming in the near future when China decides whether to forcefully attempt to return Taiwan to Chinese governance while presumably weighing what the United States might do in reaction to that, Flood said.

"I will continue to support providing arms to Ukraine," he said.

"I know there's discussion now," Flood said, "but I think there is still resolve."

* * *

Nebraska voters will have the unusual opportunity to choose all five members of the state's congressional delegation next year along with helping to select the next president of the United States.

A great opportunity for robust citizen participation in shaping their national government.

Just what the Founders had in mind.

In advance of that election, members of the Nebraska Legislature have an opportunity to make it easy and convenient -- or more difficult -- for all eligible voters to participate in citizen governance of their country.

This year's legislation requiring voter photo identification is a test for each senator in determining whether there is an open door, rather than barriers, for voter participation in a state that has had no history of intentional or determined voter fraud.

The more hoops that voters are required to jump through, the fewer voters there will be.

* * *

News that Jimmy Carter has chosen hospice care instead of further medical treatment sparked a reminder of his determined efforts to win a supporting vote from Nebraska Sen. Ed Zorinsky during Carter's 1978 bid to gain Senate ratification of a treaty the president negotiated to give Panama eventual control of the Panama Canal.

There were White House meetings, telephone conversations, a full-court press of intense personal presidential lobbying suddenly highlighted by the opportunity for Zorinsky to personally choose a list of Nebraskans that Carter would invite to a White House briefing on the issue led by the president.

Ultimately, 190 Nebraskans were there to share that unprecedented opportunity.

The treaty ultimately was approved by a one-vote margin.

And Zorinsky voted no.

* * *

The Legislature's snail's pace one day last week, which blocked or delayed a scheduled series of routine confirmations, began to look like what might be described as an odd session-shrinking filibuster.

There was extended conversation about the mostly routine appointments to state boards and committees along with "call of the house" motions to summon all senators into the legislative chamber and motions to require roll call votes.

All time-consumers running the clock.

* * *

Finishing up:

* A Pew Charitable Trusts cautionary analysis: "States must navigate several looming challenges, including slowing revenue growth as the economy weakens and monetary policy tightens, historically high inflation and a tapering of federal COVID-19 aid."

* Meanwhile, a huge state budget surplus offers rare opportunities that may not come again for a very long time.

* Community colleges, with their swift ability to help address Nebraska's work force challenge, clearly have become the favorite child of many elected officials. But there is slow political reaction in Washington or political pressure from Nebraska to meet the state's need for immigration reform.

* Chief Justice Mike Heavican will address state senators on Tuesday to report on the state of the judiciary in Nebraska.

* Thirty days completed at the Legislature, mostly inconsequential; 60 days to go, with all the important decisions yet to be made. Some choppy seas ahead.

* Gov. Jim Pillen's first 45 days: He hit the ground running with lots of evidence of substantial advance preparation. His agenda is moving forward in the Legislature.

* What was that white stuff? Snow, at last.

