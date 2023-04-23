Rep. Mike Flood is persistent.

A man on a mission.

With accompanying signatures from Gov. Jim Pillen and all four other members of Nebraska's congressional delegation, Flood now has requested a formal meeting with Lincoln Postmaster Kerry Kowalski to discuss his request to move the downtown Lincoln Post Office out of the Haymarket.

It's Flood's newest effort to move the Post Office from its current site adjacent to Pinnacle Bank Arena in order to open up that prime space for new development in the Haymarket.

"I am not asking that this facility be moved tomorrow -- or even in six months -- but to begin the process of determining how we can all work together to best serve our community," Flood wrote.

"If the Postal Service has a compelling case for this facility remaining in its current location, I welcome the opportunity to understand the agency's position," he stated.

The 1st District congressman noted that Congress maintains direct oversight over the Postal Service and said that "finding a more appropriate location for this facility is one of my top priorities."

Flood said he and the people of Lincoln would like to "see this issue resolved smoothly and with deliberate urgency."

He's on the case.

* * *

Ron Hull was a state treasure.

A good and decent man.

A pioneer.

Together with Jack McBride he built the statewide public television network that has been a gift to all Nebraskans, serving as point man in dealing with the Nebraska Legislature as the ship was launched.

Generation after generation has enjoyed and benefited from that burst of imagination and determined aspiration. McBride and Hull decided Nebraska could do it -- and that Nebraska could even be the best at it.

McBride had the inspiration and Hull was tasked with delivering the goods as the pair worked inside the legislative arena with the final decision essentially resting with the mercurial Sen. Terry Carpenter, who was holding the keys to the kingdom.

Hull was a storyteller and he had plenty of stories to tell that began with his birth in a brothel in Deadwood -- it's hard to beat that -- to the legislative struggle that led to creation of the Nebraska network after dramatic ups and downs in dealing with Terry, all followed by public television adventures in Nebraska and Washington.

And there was even creation of a television network in Vietnam.

He also climbed mountains.

When Hull was recently discharged from the hospital after a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis and equipped with oxygen 24 hours a day, he immediately went back to work.

Of course, he did. He was only 92 and there still was work to do.

Gonna miss you, Ron, and our conversations over an occasional glass of wine at the end of a workday.

And so does Nebraska.

* * *

Where doth our country go?

It's always uncertain, and absolutely foolish, to guess what exactly may lie ahead.

But does there seem to be an increasingly polarized and alarming division with a hint of violence and retribution in the air in a country that's armed to the teeth?

"I am your warrior," former President Donald Trump now proclaims.

"I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution."

Meanwhile, Congress goes to battle over partisan issues that deadlock its ability to legislate in the country's interest.

"Can you feel it?" are the lyrics to a song, but they speak of a positive coming together rather than the wide divide that seems to be opening up today in a country awash with grievances and guns.

Are there dangerous days ahead? Somehow, this does not sound like just more of the same.

Or will we decide that we are one again.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Sen. Tom Brewer is heading back to Ukraine in June after the Legislature adjourns.

* Sen. Carol Blood, surveying the acrimonious tenor of this year's legislative session: "We have lost the beautiful non-partisan spirit of this Legislature."

* A seasoned Capitol veteran summed it up this way during a brief conversation over the weekend: "It used to be fun."

* It's a three-day legislative week and that may be good.

* At last: Thank you, Coach Solich! A 58-19 record at Nebraska, with at least nine wins in five of six seasons, including the final year when he was abruptly fired. Thank you ... at last.