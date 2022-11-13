Don Walton: Elephants stampede through Nebraska on Election Day

Elephant stampede!

It was a big Republican Election Day in Nebraska.

A gubernatorial election landslide for Jim Pillen, and Republican victories in two hotly-contested House races.

The possibility of a super-majority of Republican senators in the non-partisan Legislature large enough to potentially overcome opposition filibusters appeared in early counting, but then began to drift away.

But that "filibuster-proof" observation is really tricky; the non-partisan aspect of Nebraska's unique Legislature is a firewall against lockstep partisan majority dominance.

There are no party leaders or party whips, no built-in party mechanisms to hand our rewards and punishments, no party caucuses, no marching orders.

Republican members who have chosen to act independently of party or partisan considerations, and sometimes in opposition to pressure from a Republican governor, have found themselves -- and their constituents -- to be empowered.

Because they sometimes are the deciding votes.

And that could happen again.

Gone are Sens. John McCollister, Mark Kolterman, John Stinner, Matt Williams and Robert Hilkemann, all Republicans who clearly chose an independent and often more moderate path. And look what they were able to accomplish.

It's easy to identify two Republicans in the Legislature now who appear likely to follow that same path. And I am told that there probably are two more, and maybe three, among the incoming senators.

So, let's wait and see what happens.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, a wise and effective political veteran who is going to be an influential voice and force in the 2023 Legislature, summed it up for Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker: "I think the Legislature will be more conservative, but I don't think (the majority) is going to be a slam dunk on all the issues."

The independence of the Republican moderates who are leaving the Legislature "made them very, very powerful," Linehan said, "and they used that power quite effectively."

And that scenario -- along with that lesson -- could be repeated again.

* * *

Pillen's election as governor was predictable from the moment he won an expensive battle with Charles Herbster in the Republican primary election, but the size of his landslide win over Sen. Carol Blood provided a reminder of Republican dominance in Nebraska.

Along with a sharper portrait of two Nebraskas, one urban and one rural.

Pillen won 91 of the 93 counties, all but the urban centers in Omaha and Lincoln where he came close with 46% of the vote in Douglas County and 47% in Lancaster.

Some of the results in western Nebraska were eye-popping reminders of absolute Republican dominion out west.

Blood got 5% of the vote in Arthur County where the Election Night result was 220 to 13 and 6% in Grant where it was 253 to 18. Stark reminders of the old quote attributed to a western Republican rancher who said "we spray for Democrats out here."

Democratic congressional nominees Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Tony Vargas of Omaha battled hard in their efforts to upset Republican Reps. Mike Flood and Don Bacon in House contests, but both fell short.

Out west, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith sailed to victory.

* * *

Now that voters have directed the Legislature to enact voter photo ID legislation, Nebraska voters need to be on alert.

If you're a voter, your ability to continue to vote without inconvenience or obstruction or cost is in the hands of the Legislature now.

If you're not a voter, your ability to vote in the future is also at stake.

Voting by mail and early voting should not be impeded; that's how some voters prefer to participate.

Lancaster County election results point to a political reality that needs to keep the forthcoming legislation under a bright spotlight, especially when you consider that the proposal to amend the state constitution was pushed by the Nebraska Republican Party and largely funded by the family of Gov. Pete Ricketts, not by a non-partisan citizens group.

Here's a look at the summary results report in Lancaster County posted by the election commissioner at the end of Election Day:

Election Day voting: Republican Rep. Mike Flood, 35,440; Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks, 28,435.

Early voting: Flood, 15,689; Pansing Brooks, 27,501.

Election Day voting: Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen, 34,625; Democratic nominee Carol Blood, 27,077.

Early voting: Pillen, 15,776; Blood, 26,520.

One factor that might tend to help protect unimpeded early mail voting is the fact that Nebraska law allows counties with fewer than 10,000 population to conduct all their elections by mail.

And 11 have chosen to do so; and all are Republican counties.

Average voter participation in those counties was 54.67% compared to state voter turnout of 32%.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, who was reelected without opposition, says he will seek the chairmanship of the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee with his eyes set on improving rural broadband access and rural roads.

* Governor-elect Pillen has appointed Lee Will to continue as state budget director his administration. Will has been budget director for more than two years.

* Incoming governors who have not been associated with state government come face to face with the complexity of the enterprise when they begin to engage in detailed state budget briefings and preparation before they take office. The number of "cabinet" officers listed on Gov. Pete Ricketts' website is 28.

* Baseball spring training begins in 101 days.