Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the State Capitol

Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week.

What to do with them?

Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores or return them to sender?

Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers -- and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns.

Pillen scored an A with his State of the State address, the Legislature already was tilted favorably on his side and legislative committees and their leadership appear to have been constructed in a manner that will move his priorities to the floor.

Conservatives are organized for success and this is going to be a very conservative year in state government.

Income tax rates are tumbling down; the state budget will be hold the line.

However, in the Legislature it's not ever simply smooth sailing ahead.

Democrats have just enough votes to sustain a filibuster and there would appear to be many filibusters ahead. They could force some compromises.

While you probably could safely bet on a successful and productive initial legislative session for the new governor, there always are some unexpected events or obstacles looming over the horizon.

Perhaps a few stormy days at sea.

But no icebergs.

* * *

Although Ben Sasse may be out of the Senate, he's moving into politically charged territory when he becomes the University of Florida's new president on Feb. 6.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears ready to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and his recent rejection of an advanced African American studies course proposed by the College Board stirred a sharp response from UF's student newspaper, the Independent Florida Alligator.

"DeSantis meddles in university politics -- again," the headline read.

"Recent memos show attempt at ideological control.

"It's hard not to see UF these days as Gov. Ron DeSantis' political playground.

"DeSantis is attempting to turn higher education in Florida into political theater, prioritizing his own national profile as a culture warrior over the needs of students and Floridians in general."

* * *

Armed with seniority and now in the majority with Republican control of the House, Rep. Adrian Smith is the new chairman of the trade subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee.

A good place for a rural Nebraska congressman with 16 years of seniority to be.

"With trade vital to the health of America's economy, the subcommittee on trade led by Chairman Smith will put American farmers and manufacturers first by prioritizing opening up global markets to sell their products," Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith of Missouri said.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Democrats hold a voter registration advantage in only 11 of the state's 49 legislative districts. With 17 senators who are Democrats in the current Legislature, they're hitting above their weight.

* Apparently in Washington now if you don't have classified documents in your closet or under your bed, you must be a nobody.

* A big-time trio of bills is lined up for public hearing in three legislative committees on Wednesday: a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, specific voter photo ID requirements, a limitation on school district property tax increases. Big legislative day.

* The conservative two percent budget increase for the University of Nebraska recommended by Gov. Pillen lines up with what the university requested.

* Rep. Mike Flood has been named a member of the housing and insurance subcommittee and the digital assets, financial technology and inclusion subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee.

* Last week's legislative battle over the committee assignment for a big abortion bill was just the opening salvo. Trench warfare ahead.

* Part of me wishes I had stuck to my early decision to not watch the brutal beating murder of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis. But perhaps we all should see it.

* Still awaiting U.S. Senate committee assignments for Sen. Pete Ricketts.

* 50 days until Spring.