Don Walton: Conservative Republican dominance in Nebraska points to many factors

Some interesting post-mortem metrics from Nebraska's November general election compiled by Steve Smith at Civic Nebraska:

* 55% turnout by registered voters.

* 40% voted before Election Day, overwhelmingly by mail.

* 69% turnout in the 11 rural counties that conduct elections only by mail.

* 51% early voting in Douglas County (Omaha) and 41% in Lancaster County (Lincoln).

* Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy Counties voters comprised 55% of the statewide electorate.

Republicans hold a huge voter registration advantage over Democrats statewide now and that registration edge is magnified even more by traditionally larger voter participation in much of rural Nebraska than in the two big cities.

And that is further impacted by the overwhelming vote for Republican nominees in most rural counties as compared to the less dominating majority vote for Democratic candidates in the cities.

Part of that is the result of a more diversified population in the cities; part conceivably could relate to the rise of Fox News and talk radio a few decades ago, news and opinion outlets that probably have far more dominance and influence in western and central Nebraska.

Ben Nelson was reelected to the Senate in 2006 in a romp over Republican nominee Pete Ricketts. Sixteen years later, that remains the last Democratic Senate victory in Nebraska and Ricketts is on the verge now of moving on to the Senate after being elected to two terms as governor.

Nelson also was the last Democratic gubernatorial victor, winning reelection to a second term in 1994. That is almost three decades ago.

Long time passing; long time ago.

There have been lots of factors in play during that time span, including quality of candidates and their name familiarity, campaign finance resources, strength of the two political parties in Nebraska, gradual disappearance of a statewide newspaper along with growth of talk radio, impact of national party messages and performance, the influence of national and international events.

But this also might be one: the Fox News Channel was founded by Rupert Murdoch in 1996.

* * *

Countdown at the Capitol on the way to a new day.

A new governor, a new Legislature.

Eighteen women senators in January and that's a new record.

Two of them who were elected last month hail from Lincoln: Danielle Conrad, a veteran legislator who was a state senator from 2007 to 2015, and Jane Raybould, who will move from a seat on the City Council to a seat in state government.

That will make four women senators from Lincoln as they join Sen. Anna Wishart and Sen. Suzanne Geist.

And that number conceivably could move to five depending on a pending gubernatorial appointment to fill the seat of Sen. Mike Hilgers, who will depart the Legislature to become the state's newly-elected attorney general.

* * *

Finishing up:

* It's amazing how quickly the Lincoln South Beltway appeared; let's get on a roll in Lincoln now, saddle up and ride the momentum. What's next?

* Grandmother's Restaurant, which was torn down last week, was a favorite lunch site for Jim Exon. His political record looks more amazing all the time: Two terms as governor; three as U.S. senator; five statewide victories accomplished as a conservative Democrat. Exon, a huge baseball fan whose team from childhood was the Cardinals, batted 5 for 5 on the election scoreboard.

* Odd 2024 presidential race beginning to develop over the distant horizon with strong polling support for none of the above.

* As Russian missiles continue to target civilian utility services that provide winter heat and electricity to the people of Ukraine, the weather forecast was 16 degrees in Kyiv and 14 degrees in Lviv on Sunday night.

* Is immigration a political issue so valued by both parties that they will make no real bipartisan effort to try to resolve the challenge -- and the humanitarian tragedy -- on the southern border while finally attempting to reform U.S. immigration policy in a wise and beneficial way that manages the border, protects the status of young DACA residents, addresses U.S. workforce needs, protects U.S. security and improves lives?

* Ronald Reagan, talking about "a shining city on a hill" in his farewell address: "And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here."

* And soon it will be Christmas Day.