Don Walton: Bush urged immigration reform 16 years ago in Omaha

There once was a willingness in Congress and in the White House to tackle immigration reform.

But before George W. Bush and the Congress could act, immigration was seized as a political issue and it's been trapped by politics for a couple of decades now.

Bush came to South Omaha in June of 2006 to make the case for immigration reform, with Sen. Chuck Hagel as a political ally on the issue.

"I'm going to continue traveling this country reminding the people that we have got an opportunity to put together a comprehensive package to reform the system to make it work, a system that will enforce our border, and a system that will reinforce our values," Bush said in his Omaha speech.

"It's an issue about our soul and our character," he said.

"I want to thank Chuck Hagel for his leadership on this important issue," Bush said.

Bush talked border control, a temporary worker program, "all aspects of immigration."

And about "a society whose soul has been uplifted constantly by the fact that people have come to our country to realize a dream, the dream of working hard and improving their lot in life; the dream of putting food on the table, and at the same time hoping the child goes to college; the dream of owning their own businesses."

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has made the case that immigration reform and refugee resettlement are the policy answers that Nebraska needs to embrace now to confront the state's growing workforce shortage.

A stunning 80,000 unfilled jobs, according to Slone's best estimate, in a state that is battling to keep its young people here while trying to attract other young workers to come here.

The workforce challenge "limits us if we don't address it," he said.

A quick glance at 2020 census figures shows 12% Hispanic or Latino population in Nebraska now along with a count of 7.4% foreign-born residents.

* * *

OK, let's clarify some imprecise, perhaps even sloppy writing by me following an interview with Governor-elect Jim Pillen.

It was Bryan Slone who has described immigration reform as the best means of addressing the state's daunting workforce shortage.

My wording was not precise enough to make that absolutely clear.

Pillen believes "keeping our kids here" is the most important factor, as the story points out.

On Sunday, a Pillen spokesperson said the governor-elect would not support amnesty, voting rights or any taxpayer payments to help support illegal immigrants.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Charles Herbster was at Mar-a-Lago for the Trump announcement, tweeting: "Over the next several days, I will attend the America First Policy Institute meetings and give feedback in discussions about the campaign."

* The New York Post front page headline announcing Donald Trump's decision to seek the presidency outperformed the New York Daily News in their ongoing tabloid competition in the big city: "Florida Man Makes Announcement Page 26."

* Nebraska's next football coach will find only one of the three Big 10 powerhouses on the 2023 schedule, Michigan in Lincoln. But that's followed in 2024 by Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State all in a murderer's row in October.

* Quick action by the United States and NATO allies in defusing the accidental missile strike in Poland was a reassuring sign.

* Deadlock in Congress approaching when the alternative could be a recipe for bipartisan cooperation and progress if politics wasn't what they prefer to do.

* Both the student body president and the chair of the faculty senate at the University of Florida prevailed in the failure of censure motions that followed their support for hiring Ben Sasse as the new university president.

* Five losses by a touchdown or less; and on and on it goes.