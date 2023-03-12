Where doth this Legislature go?

It currently goes in circles, roadblocked by an ongoing filibuster of the entire session that eats away at the calendar.

Can there be an accommodation, a peace conference at Camp David or the Cornhusker Hotel? Or in a secluded meeting room at the Capitol?

The majority in the Legislature says they have a lot they want to do and the minority says that's exactly the problem.

A new governor has an ambitious legislative agenda that he would like to achieve and the minority is reluctant to clear a path for all of it, although tax reductions have a built-in constituency.

Forty-two legislative days in a 90-day session completed; zero bills enacted into law and filibusters ahead as far as the eye can see.

A glut of 135 bills is piled up awaiting first-stage floor consideration while the ongoing filibuster of the session itself eats away at the clock and the calendar.

Night sessions are looming as a result when the legislative chamber turns shadowy and senators go bump in the night.

Note: 32 Republicans in this non-partisan Legislature and 33 votes required to break a filibuster and move legislation forward are empowering numbers for a Democratic member who may have legislation that he or she wants to achieve.

And so the plot thickens.

Game on; there may be bargaining ahead.

So far, two big bills have slipped through the first barricade: Sen. Tom Brewer's bill to allow concealed carrying of a handgun without a permit or gun safety training and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan's bill to provide state income tax credits for donations to fund scholarships to attend parochial schools in Nebraska.

Both face a couple more filibuster hurdles as they move through the legislative process.

The roll call votes on Linehan's bill are a reminder that there sometimes are personal understandings that respect one another and that conceivably could lead to different outcomes down the road.

Motion to advance the bill: 31 votes. Previous motion to break the filibuster that threatened to trap it and allow it to move forward: 33 votes (exactly the number needed to keep the bill alive as it heads to two more filibuster votes down the road).

In the Legislature, there are undercurrents that we cannot see.

* * *

That was a big victory for Lou Ann Linehan.

Far from final, but the first step on a challenging journey.

There still are major obstacles ahead and no obvious assurance that this battle has been settled yet.

There are showdowns ahead.

Linehan may currently be the Legislature's most influential senator -- powerful is a more tempting word -- although there's no way to truly measure that.

Informed, skilled, hard-working, determined, strengthened and empowered by personal relationships, she is a senator who touches base with her colleagues on the floor, both Republicans and Democrats, every legislative day.

She is often on the move.

Allied with strong and influential voices on both sides of the invisible aisle, she is a valuable legislative partner for Gov. Jim Pillen in advancing his ambitious agenda, positioned as chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee to guide the governor's tax package to the floor for consideration and then shepherd it the rest of the way.

Linehan is a strong senator who worked with strong figures like Chuck Hagel and Colin Powell in Washington and for the State Department in Iraq as part of a provincial reconstruction team that opened schools and revitalized hospitals in the wake of the war.

She has experienced plenty of challenge and pressure before.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Ukraine is a tragic and brutal reminder of the nightmare of war, playing out on our TV sets nightly. It's not the flash-bang, one-sided, shock-and-awe attack on Iraq or the distant slog in Afghanistan; it looks more like Vietnam in terms of suffering and devastation.

* The House voted 419-0. Huh? Turns out it was a vote to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, not a typographical error.

* The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has booked Coach Matt Rhule for a Face the Chamber event at the Embassy Suites on May 10. That's a guaranteed full house.

* A grateful thank you to Bob Ripley for taking care of our State Capitol for more than 40 years. It is our state treasure that he guarded, protected, enhanced and repaired.

* Has Congress ever been more partisan?

* OK, we did that change-the-clock thing, now one more week until spring and 17 days until Opening Day.