A “Yoga and Compline” session will be offered Sunday, Aug. 13, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Yoga, led by instructor Maggie Pleskac of Milkweed Yoga, will begin at 6 p.m., and Compline will begin at 7 p.m. The sessions are free and open to the public.

This yoga and worship series is an opportunity to combine the physical and mental body as a spiritual practice through yoga and worship. Through breath and movement, we are brought to a place of stillness at the center of our being, the place that connects us with the Divine within.

Following the yoga session, at 7 p.m. all are invited to gather in the church sanctuary to sit quietly and allow an experience of deep inner peace through Compline. No words are spoken, and participants are given an opportunity to light a candle as a personal act of prayer. Chanting of ancient music by the Schola Cantorum choir provides the only sound during this half-hour service.

For more information, visit firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.