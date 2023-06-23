The YMCA of Lincoln invites families to start their Fourth of July festivities at the 11th annual community-wide Youth Sports Adventure Run on Saturday, July 1.

Held at YMCA Wright Park, kids and adults alike will climb their way through obstacles, run through fields and make a splash down the giant slip ‘n slide, all in the name of a good cause – the YMCA's annual Strong Kids fundraising campaign. Funds raised provide youth and families in need the opportunity to take part in the YMCA’s programs, including Youth Sports.

“We encourage the entire family to walk or run the course together,” said Todd Johnson, executive director of YMCA Youth Sports. “Not only is it a chance for families to take part in a morning of healthy activities, but in doing so, they’re giving back to our community, ensuring that every family has access to YMCA programs like swim lessons, baseball leagues and day camps.”

Wave start times will be at 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with a limit of 100 participants per time slot. Registration is available online at YMCALincoln.org and includes a t-shirt with the race fee.