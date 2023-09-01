The Clinton Neighborhood Organization will sponsor a Y Street Walkabout tour starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 9, at The Bay, 2005 Y St.

The walking tour will include The Bay, Turbine Flats and Proyecto Cultural – three prominent places all in a three-block segment of Y Street.

Participants will tour The Bay’s indoor skateboard park, digital art/media lab, performance venue and the home of Lincoln Public School’s Bay High Focus Program.

Then the group will trek down the street to Proyecto Cultural, 2222 Y St., home of the Sangre Azteca Dance Academy, watch a dance performance and learn about other enrichment programs for kids.

Next will be Turbine Flats, an innovation hub at 2124 Y St.

There tour participants will view the Nikola Tesla mural, try hands-on workshops and demonstrations at Make Lincoln 2023, visit the Resonator Gallery and enjoy drinks and treats at Reactor Coffee.

The free event is open to the public.

For more information, contact Bob Reeves at bobreeves63@gmail.com or Israel Carranza at israel@thebay.org.