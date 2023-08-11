Linked2Literacy will sponsor Wordstock in the Park, a community-wide book swap, on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Antelope Park shelter. The event will be complete with family fun, activities, food trucks and community information booths.

The community is invited to donate their gently used or new books at the event or drop them off before the event at any of the following locations:

• Lincoln Pediatric Dentistry at 4300 S. 80th St., 3272 Salt Creek Circle or 3811 Grainger Parkway;

• Complete Children’s Health at 4020 Hohensee Dr., 1336 W. A St., Suite B, 8201 Northwoods Dr. or 3262 Salt Creek Circle;

• Elleinad Books at 5930 S. 58th St.;

• Pediatrics P.C. at 7001 A St.; or

• Oasis at 2709 O St., #8, or 4230 S. 33rd St.

Linked2Literacy empowers underserved children and families through book ownership. Partnering with existing organizations like the Malone Center, Cedars and others, L2L curates the books so that all children can find themselves represented in the pages. L2L recently finished in the top 25% of all nonprofits during Give to Lincoln Day and is grateful the community understands the importance of literacy in building a foundation for a child's future success.