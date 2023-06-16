The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) has named Woods Park at 33rd and O streets a landscape steward affiliate site.

The 47-acre park, which was approved for development by the City Council in 1958, includes athletic fields and courts, a swimming complex and splash park, tennis courts, walking paths, playground equipment, picnicking areas, public art and a new Fit Lot fitness area, which officially opened in 2021.

Woods Park also features four pollinator habitats, native prairie plantings and numerous mature and newly planted deciduous and coniferous trees that make it an ideal NSA landscape steward affiliate site.

NSA developed its landscape steward affiliate site program to recognize Nebraska’s people-planted landscapes and to form ongoing partnerships with managers and caregivers of those landscapes. Woods Park is one of more than 100 accredited arboretums and landscape steward affiliate sites across Nebraska.

The local Woods Park advocacy group, Woods Park: Keep It Green, initiated the landscape steward affiliation site process with NSA. Going forward, NSA and Lincoln Parks and Recreation will collaborate with Woods Park: Keep It Green on continued sustainable landscape improvements to the park.

“Woods Park is a treasured green space enjoyed by many in Lincoln, and NSA is thrilled to welcome it as a landscape steward affiliate site,” said NSA Executive Director Hanna Pinneo.