Taste wings from 15 local restaurants, all competing for the title of “Lincoln’s Best Wing,” from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, outdoors at Haymarket Park.

All proceeds support enhancing classrooms and other spaces for children to make learning easier and better in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Funds from a pervious WingFest helped Arnold Community Learning Center create a Cozy Corner for its afterschool program as well as STEM activities for students.

WingFest is coordinated by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United, which consists of young leaders in their 20s, 30s and 40s who make an annual gift of $500 or more to United Way’s “ENGAGE.EMPLOWER.GRADUATE.” initiative.

For more details and tickets, go to wingfestlincoln.com. When you order tickets, you also have the opportunity to make a donation to help fill backpacks with school supplies. These backpacks will be distributed to students at Visionary Youth's 11th annual Back to School event at the Malone Center.