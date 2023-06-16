Don Busch's dog Willie, a black-and-white golden doodle, shows his affection last Sunday at the 15th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors at Deer Springs Winery. Approximately 425 people and more than 100 dogs had a fun afternoon of canine activities, food, wine and live '80s cover music by the AM/FM Lincoln band. Rescue services brought adoptable dogs, vendors introduced their pet products and services, a raffle included 95 baskets of prizes for pets and their humans, and free "pupcakes" were offered for canines along with cupcakes for their favorite people. The $6,300 in funds raised at the event will go to LAA programs -- an income-based pet food bank and a low-cost spay/neuter program. Watch for more details about the event and LAA in the August L Magazine, which will be distributed in July. The July edition was already printed and comes out tomorrow. Pet lovers will find coverage of the Tails & Trails fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society in tomorrow's issue.