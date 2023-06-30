The 15th Wine & Howl event raised $6,300 on June 11 to support Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ spay/neuter program and pet food bank. Over 400 people and around 100 dogs attended the fundraising event at Deer Springs Winery.

Patrons enjoyed mild temperatures and live music. The weather was around 80 degrees. Cole Miller from 10/11 News and Karl Skinner emceed the event. Attendees danced to ‘80s music from the AM/FM Lincoln band.

In honor of LAA’s 15th Wine & Howl, free pup cakes were donated by Paw Bakery, and there were free cupcakes for people, too. As in the previous years, Hy-Vee offered a variety of food options and Deer Springs Winery had its wine tent set up.

Attendees had the opportunity to visit with several rescues, local animal welfare groups and pet-related companies. Ten animal-related vendors attended the event. Several dogs from rescues were available, including a puppy with special needs.

Ninety-five themed gift baskets were raffled. Most were pet-related raffle baskets, and there were also some kid activity baskets, small plant gardens, a Pampered Chef basket, a Victoria's secret basket and wine-related baskets.

On behalf of LAA, President Mary Douglas extended thanks to Deer Springs Winery, Karl Skinner, Cole Miller, Hy-Vee, Paw Bakery and all of the vendors and volunteers “who helped make this one of the best events we've ever had,” she said. “Most of all, thanks to the Lincoln-Lancaster County community for supporting LAA on June 11 and all year long to allow LAA to address the root causes of animal homelessness. We couldn't do it without that combination of efforts.”

June 11, 2023, was proclaimed as Lincoln Animal Ambassadors Day by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

LAA is an all-volunteer organization funded by donations and fundraisers. The 501 (c)(3) nonprofit thanks all its donors for their generous support on Give to Lincoln Day. The community’s financial support helps LAA with its mission to address the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank.