The Williams Branch Library in Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St., is now on a summer schedule.

The summer hours are as follows:

• Monday through Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Saturday and Sunday: noon-4 p.m.

The final Family Storytime at the Arnold Elementary location is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6. Children up to age 8 and their caregivers are invited to explore early literacy skills such as singing, playing, reading, talking and writing through books, activities and more.

Williams Branch will be closed Monday, June 12, to accommodate the move to the new Air Park Community Center and Williams Branch Library combined facility, 4900 Mike Scholl St. The new facility is set to open Monday, July 10, and will operate on the summer schedule.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.