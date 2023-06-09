The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by Will Hutchinson at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

Hutchinson is an award-winning singer/songwriter who likes to stitch stories and songs together into a warm patchwork quilt called folk music. He plays fingerstyle and strums his acoustic J-45 guitar while singing heartfelt songs about his life and the world that has inspired him in his crisp tenor voice.

Growing up in Lincoln, Hutchinson spent a number of years away performing and living in Los Angeles. He has performed in clubs like the Hotel Cafe, Witzend and Room 5, as well as busked on the promenade in Santa Monica.

While living and playing in Minneapolis, he played on a number of college campuses in the region and notable clubs like The Varsity Theater, 7th Street Entry and many outdoor music series around the Twin Cities.

Now back home in Lincoln since 2013, Hutchinson has continued to write music and perform at around 100 public and private events per year. When not writing and performing, he enjoys teaching guitar, traveling, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.