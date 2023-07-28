Did you know that Charles Culler, namesake of Culler Middle School, and Maude Rousseau, namesake of Rousseau Elementary School, both had ties to Whittier Junior High School?

Culler was the first principal and Rousseau was the first vice principal of Whittier when the school opened a century ago in 1923.

Whittier closed in 1977 and stood empty until the University of Nebraska-Lincoln purchased it in 1983. UNL remodeled and renamed it Prem S. Paul Research Center at Whittier. Prem S. Paul was a vice chancellor for research and economic development at UNL who died Sept. 2, 2016 and left a big impact on UNL.

Whittier Junior High will host its centennial celebration Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5. On Friday, a tour is planned from 4-5 p.m. at the school, located at the corner of 22nd and Vine streets.

On Saturday, an open house will take place at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park from noon-7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend and learn the history of Whittier and how the school played a part in Lincoln’s growth.

For example, did you know that Whittier opened in 1923 as the nation’s first building constructed exclusively for junior high use?

Many of those who attended the school will remember this verse in the school song: “Whittier, our junior high school, we’ll always stand by you.”

Anyone with questions may direct them to Bobby Mersed at bob2u2@aol.com.