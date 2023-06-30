Lincoln’s official observance of National Pollinator Week, June 19-25, began with thanks to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, park volunteers and other environmental groups in Lincoln, and a formal proclamation by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird:

“Whereas pollinator species provide significant environmental benefits that are necessary for maintaining healthy, biodiverse ecosystems ... I do hereby proclaim the week of June 19 through 25, 2023 as Pollinator Week to encourage all residents to learn more about the important role of pollinators and how they can cultivate pollinator-friendly landscapes in their backyards.”

After the proclamation, volunteers from Westminster Presbyterian Church, armed with gloves and trowels, dug into the work of installing a pollinator garden in the Wohlfarth Corner Park at the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street. The group of a dozen volunteers ranged in age from school children to gardeners well into their retirement years, united by a love of nature and a concern for the environment.

When they were finished, the well-mulched beds sported over 250 new plants including periwinkle, black-eyed Susan, hyssop, “Autumn Joy” sedum, catmint, sedge, Veronica and goldenrod – a veritable buffet for pollinators such as honey bees, bumblebees and butterflies.

Laurel Van Ham, moderator of Westminster’s Green@Heart team, noted the importance of providing habitat for pollinators.

“Over 80% of the crops that feed America depend on the work of pollinators, but their populations are declining as biodiversity loss accelerates,” Van Ham said. “Climate change and habitat destruction are major contributors to biodiversity loss, and we are trying to mitigate those factors.”

Westminster has been certified by its denomination, Presbyterian Church (USA), as one of 305 Earth Care Congregations across the country dedicated to deliberate care of God’s creation. The goal of this program is to inspire churches to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden.

Westminster’s Senior Pastor Chris Peters and Associate Pastor Jimmy Shelbourn were among the event’s volunteer gardeners. Says Pastor Chris, “As an Earth Care Congregation, Westminster annually pledges our intention to integrate earth care and environmental stewardship into all aspects of our church life. That intention can be seen in our worship, educational offerings for all ages, the ways we maintain and improve our church building and grounds, and through community outreach.”

Incorporating this goal has taken many forms – a tree sabbath and annual Earth Sunday services, adult programming on mitigating and adapting to climate change, the use of native species in planting beds, raising money to plant trees locally and globally, a family-focused Lorax party, LED lights with motion detectors, and service projects such as this planting project.

National Pollinator Week, designated by the U.S. Senate as the last full week of June, has now grown into an international celebration, promoting the valuable ecosystem services provided by bees, birds, butterflies, bats, beetles, moths, wasps and flies. More information on the vital role of pollinators and ways to attract them can be found at www.skh.com/thedirt/attracting-pollinators-to-your-garden. Lincoln’s event was just one of numerous gatherings, webinars, planting sessions and garden walks occurring across the planet during Pollinator Week.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation provided all the planting materials, instructions and assistance during the event. The newly planted area will be viewed by many on foot, bike and car at this prominent intersection near Antelope Park. Not only will the planting project bring beauty and color to passerby travelers, it will serve as a stopping point for pollinators through the entire summer.

“I’m always excited when people reach out wanting to do volunteer planting events,” said Kaylyn Neverve, park panner. “Having community members come together and get hands-on experience with our staff’s guidance creates a sense of ownership and environmental stewardship in our shared public spaces. We love working with volunteers in our parks – it’s more meaningful for everyone.”

Primary plantings take place in the spring, during Pollinator Week in June and in the fall. Interested volunteers should contact Mike Comstock, MComstock@lincoln.ne.gov.