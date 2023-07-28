Westminster Presbyterian Church invites everyone to join together with church volunteers and Heartland Kids Against Hunger (KAH) in the church’s gym at 2110 Sheridan Blvd. from 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, to pack 10,000 meal kits during worship.

"Approximately half of the meal kits will go to food banks in Lincoln, and the remaining kits will go to the Omaha and Winnebago reservations along with KAH partner food banks in Omaha," said the Rev. Chris Peters of Westminster Presbyterian.

The worship service will include a call to worship, special music piece, scripture, brief message and time for the meal-packing service project, he said.

"This will be a casual Sunday, so wear clothes that are comfortable for a service project," Peters advised. Closed-toed shoes are recommended, and all participants will be asked to wear a hair net during the packing time for food safety.

All ages are invited, and families are encouraged to participate. Nursery and a kids' option will be available.

Direct any questions to Pastor Chris at chris@westminsterlincoln.org.