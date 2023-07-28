Sandy Van Pelt and Jack Forbes Wilson will present the cabaret experience “We’re Still Here” Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m. in the Studio Theatre at Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.

Van Pelt and Wilson have known each other for 40 years and have over 100 years of musical theater experience between them. With the help of a willing audience, plus a little bit of fate and luck, they will create an on-the-spot, out-of-the-hat, one-of-a-kind cabaret.

Tickets are $15 and may be reserved at www.lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

A limited number of VIP tableside seats are available for $20 but must be reserved by calling the box office.