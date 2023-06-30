CenterPointe will host a free performance by Darryl White as the next concert in its WellBeing concert series Thursday, July 6, from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

White is associate professor of trumpet and jazz studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The concert is offered in collaboration with the Meadowlark Music Festival.

Food will be available to purchase from Pepe’s Kitchen and Kona Ice.

Two additional concerts are coming up in the series: The Tidball Barger Band on Aug. 15, followed by Hans Sturm and Jackie Allen on Sept. 19.

The concert series takes place in the WellBeing Garden at CenterPointe’s new Campus for Health & WellBeing, 2202 S. 11th St. The campus houses a fully integrated health clinic that offers mental health, substance use care, primary care and pharmacy services, all under one roof. It provides affordable apartments for 32 people in service and houses 24/7 crisis support.

For more information about CenterPointe or the concert series, visit www.centerpointe.org.