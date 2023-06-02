The 13th annual Veterans Freedom Music Festival will take place Saturday, June 10, at the Antelope Bandshell in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

The Lincoln Veterans Advisory Group invites the public to honor our veterans at this free music festival. The festival will start at 11 a.m. with the presentation of colors and opening ceremonies.

Six top local bands will play every hour until 5p.m. including Bill Chrastil as Elvis, Mojo Filter, Dirty Boots, Bolzen Beer Band, Cole Younger and the Renegades, and Three Chords and a Cloud of Dust.

The "Remembering Our Fallen" exhibit will be on display, and the Auld Pavilion will be full of items made by local veteran artists. There will also be information booths for veterans and their families.

Knights of Columbus will provide food service, and the UNL Dairy Store will provide ice cream.

Bring your lawn chair. No alcohol or pets (service animals only). A freewill donation will be accepted for the People's City Mission. For more information, go to https://vaglincoln.org/music-festival.