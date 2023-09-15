Buddy Check, a monthly social gathering of veterans dedicated to reducing and eliminating veteran suicide, will take place Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at The Mill Coffee and Bistro, 2021 Transformation Drive on the Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Veterans Advisory Group members gather with veterans and their significant others to continue their service to each other. The VAG supplies beverages and snacks in a casual gathering for support and fellowship. This month, Healing Heart Therapy Dogs will be at the gathering.