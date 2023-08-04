Drop-off locations are: America’s Best, 400 N. 48th St. and 2900 Copper Ridge Drive; Super Target, 40th and Grainger Road; Eyemart Express, 5001 O St.; Eyes On Lincoln, 308 N. 48th St.; LensCrafters at Gateway Mall; Russ’s Market at 33rd and Highway 2 and 6300 Havelock Ave.; Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker Highway, 56th and Highway 2, 27th and Pine Lake Road, 48th and O streets and the Fallbrook store; Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege, 70th and Pioneers Boulevard, 27th and Superior streets and 6001 Village Drive; Pearle Vision Centers at 125 S. 66th St. and 1201 O St.; Blumenstock Family Eyecare, 1501 Pine Lake Road; Boever Family Eyecare, 5801 Hidcote Drive, Suite 200 (off 56th and Pine Lake Road); Premier Vision, 85th and Firethorn Lane; ProEye Vision Center, 8250 Old Cheney Rd., Suite A; Signature Eyecare, 5630 S. 84th St.; Statton Optical, 4645 Normal Blvd.; Sutton and Sutton Eye Specialists, 1710 S. 70th St.; Dr. Thomas Graul, 1610 S. 70th St.; Lincoln Eye and Laser Institute in the Fallbrook Bryan Health Plaza; Woodland Family Eye Care in Hickman; and U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.