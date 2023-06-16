The following events are coming up at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, located at 11700 SW 100th St. north of Denton.

Third Tuesday Bird Outing

Tuesday, June 20, 7-9 a.m.

This guided bird outing will focus on areas farther away from the visitor center to see prairie specialists such as bobolinks, grasshopper sparrows, and maybe the ever-elusive Henslow’s sparrow.

Free admission. Register at springcreek.audubon.org.

Pollinator-Palooza!

June 20-25

Celebrate Pollinator Week on the tallgrass prairie trails and learn more about amazing pollinators. Each day, a different community science scavenger hunt will be offered for all ages to explore the butterflies, bees and other insects that move pollen around from flower to flower.

No registration needed, free admission.

Thistle Thrash

Wednesday, June 21, 8-11 a.m.

Help rid the prairie of the invasive musk thistle. Bring your own gloves, sunscreen, insect repellant, water bottle and snack. The Audubon Center will have buckets and shovels. Long pants, long-sleeved shirts, hats and boots are recommended. Call or email the Audubon Center at 402-797-2301 or scp@audubon.org if you can attend.

Summer Accessible Bird Outing

Monday, June 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Join Nebraska's Birdability Captain Cassandra Dean for a low-impact and accessible birding morning in and around the picnic area. Accessible birding gear will be available. Other outings will take place July 10, 17 and Aug. 21.

Free admission, no registration.

Firefly Family Picnic

Friday, July 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Enjoy the Nebraska sunset and all kinds of family-fun activities about our bright and buggy friends – fireflies! This program is designed for child/adult teams to participate together. Bring your own picnic, and the Audubon Center will provide the prairie and the fun.

$10/family team of fireflies. Space is limited.

For more information, visit https://springcreek.audubon.org.