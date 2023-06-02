Six of the students admitted to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music voice program for 2023-24 were invited to compete for one of the three $1,000 scholarships funded by UNL Friends of Opera. Bri Stai, a Norris High School graduate, won a scholarship based on her singing of “Voi che sapete” from Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.”

Stai said that she has been “singing, acting and playing many different sports since I was very young.”

She originally enrolled in a college as a basketball recruit in 2021, but injuries forced her to leave school. While recovering from her injuries, she taught music for a youth theater program and taught voice lessons with her sister. These experiences resurfaced her love of music, and she refocused her college plans. She said she is now excited about pursuing a degree in the vocal music program at UNL.

The performances of the six competitors were judged by Missy Noonan (Friends of Opera), Paul Robinson, director of music, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and Susan Levine Ourada, UNL professor and area head of dance.