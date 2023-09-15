“Streets Alive!”, the annual outdoor movement festival that celebrates active living and healthy lifestyles, will be back in University Place on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1-4:30 p.m.

A free mobile festival, “Streets Alive!” moves to a new neighborhood every two years. The festival stretches over nearly two miles and showcases Lincoln’s established neighborhoods.

Free health resources: “Streets Alive!” is an open streets concept celebrated worldwide. Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, a local community health nonprofit, and the festival organizer brought the concept to Lincoln 12 years ago. Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln lines the streets of the festival with nearly 100 nonprofit exhibitors who offer free health and wellness resources, screenings, education and information in a fun an interactive way.

Besides all the health resources, barbers and stylists from Hometown Favorites Haircare and Fishers Beauty and Barber will be on hand to give free haircuts. The route is also interspersed with music, art, join-in fitness, sports demonstrations, fresh produce and food vendors to encourage people to move throughout the whole route. The route is closed to traffic so visitors can walk, run, bike, skate or propel a wheelchair throughout the festival, entering or exiting anywhere along the route. The city-sponsored event is family, kid, pet and wheelchair friendly.

Sports, fitness: The festival offers plenty of fitness fun. Visitors can get moving with a YMCA Pound fitness class or a workout with Zumbathon. Kids and adults can participate in yoga classes led by Lincoln Yoga Center and Heart of Light Yoga. Kids can also get active with join-in sports demos from No Coast Junior Roller Derby and Precision Skateboard, while both kids and adults can learn moves from Nebraska Swordfighters Guild and Swanson Martial Arts.

The joy of pedaling: Starting at 2:30 p.m., visitors can take a half-hour bicycle tour of historic University Place with retired city preservationist Ed Zimmer. The tour begins and ends at the festival. BikeLNK will demonstrate its bikeshare program that also includes e-bikes, and kids can experience and learn about mountain biking with DEVO and register for bicycle giveaways from the Lincoln Bike Kitchen and Scheels.

Food: Visitors can purchase tasty offerings from Pepe’s with vegetarian-style Mexican food and The Corner Kitchen with authentic Middle Eastern fare. The Lincoln Fresh truck and the Community Crops Veggie Van will provide free locally grown produce, Hiland Dairy will offer free milk and HyVee will provide 600 free take-home meal sacks. Bottled water and fruit will be available from some exhibitors and at some information booths.

If you stop at MoJava’s on the festival route, know that it will donating 10% of proceeds the day of the festival to Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln.

Kids’ Fun and Kids’ Fitness Challenge: Besides kid-friendly music and join-in fitness and sports demos, kids can have fun climbing on a Lincoln Fire Department fire engine, pedal to make bicycle smoothies and enjoy lots of fun activities at exhibitor stations. Kids completing a Fitness Challenge between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the information booths can be registered to win free bikes and bike helmets courtesy of the Lincoln Bike Kitchen and Scheels. Winners will be announced at 3:15 p.m. Must be present to win.

Music: Visitors can dance along with Jonathon Leach and Black Orphanim playing Latin jazz, the soul and R & B sounds of Cool Poppas, and classical cello from Nicholas Li, all performing on stage. On the route, visitors can hear music from Blue Raven Studios, a children’s sing-along with Jim King, children’s music and storytelling with Tevin and Nicole, and the Midwestern African Museum of Art drum corps bringing the cultural sounds of Africa. The Lincoln Ukulele Band will offer tunes from all genres.

Art: Lux Center for Arts will share its EMERGE Mural Art festival on the “Streets Alive!” route with music, food and art activities. “It’s a creative collision of art and activity,” says Michelle Venter, director of communications for LUX. “We're thrilled to collaborate with Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln for their amazing Streets Alive event, right alongside our EMERGE LNK Mural + Streets ARTS Festival from 1-6 p.m. Visitors can explore the new murals being unveiled during the EMERGE LNK Festival and then hit the streets for some active fun with ‘Streets Alive!’”

Sponsors: “Streets Alive!” couldn’t happen without support from generous sponsors, notes Rosina Paolini, Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln “Streets Alive!” program coordinator. Platinum and gold sponsors include the City of Lincoln, KLKN ABC TV, the Lincoln Journal Star and HyVee. Silver sponsors include BlueCross BlueShield Nebraska, Bryan Health, Community Health Endowment, Healthy Blue NE, Hiland Dairy, KZUM FM, Lancaster County Medical Society, Lincoln Bike Kitchen, LincOne Federal Credit Union, Rivers Metal Products, Screen Ink, ServiceMASTER PBM and Tobacco Free Lancaster County.

“We’re grateful to our sponsors at every level, including nearly two dozen more bronze and route sponsors,” added Paolini.

Route map: See a route map for the “Streets Alive!” festival and more information at HealthyLincoln.org/streetsalive.