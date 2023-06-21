Thirteen students in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Journalism and Mass Communications – including three from Lincoln – have been selected as Matousek scholars for the upcoming fall semester. The scholars serve as student leads in the college's Experience Lab.

More than 200 students will participate in the experiential learning program in the fall. Students work with faculty and professional mentors to build academic skill sets while exploring professional interests in one of the college's media outlets: Buoy, Heartland Pulse, KRNU, Nebraska News Service, Nebraska Nightly, Production House and UNLimited Sports.

"These scholars are exceptional leaders in the classroom, on campus and in their extracurricular activities," said Shari Veil, dean of the College of Journalism and Mass Communications. "I look forward to seeing this group of students guide and challenge their peers in the Experience Lab this fall."

The Experience Lab offers students real-world experience by allowing them to work on content for the public and clients. The student leadership team oversees the day-to-day operations of the programs.

The following students from Lincoln were selected as student leads for fall 2023, listed with their year in school, major(s) and program area:

Helen Howard, senior, journalism, KRNU;

Kamryn Snyder, sophomore, advertising and public relations, Heartland; and

Abel Ue-Bari, sophomore, advertising and public relations, Buoy.

For the full list of student leads for fall 2023, visit https://go.unl.edu/57ib.