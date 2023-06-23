"My purpose is to empower, live and lift my life out. The process is more valuable than the product," TRACKS member JaLeah Loudermilk told her fifth-grade peers, family, community members and area educators.

Loudermilk's presentation was part of culminating activities where each TRACKS scholar shared their experience takeaway. The 2023 Belmont Elementary School edition comprised 10 scholars, identified by their school educators, who met from late March through May. Weekly they engaged in sessions focusing on servant leadership and the pillars of accountability, learning, service to others, and bolstering their overall purpose and that of others.

Founded and established by Peter Ferguson in 2006, TRACKS is a blueprint and strength-based mentoring experience for at-promise youth. Each engagement compliments scholars' understanding of their self-identity, self-advocacy, leadership, vision and investment in self, with an overarching purpose to empower each participant to reach their academic and life potential.

“I look forward to seeing their growth each week and their continued desire to find spaces to elevate their voices for self and on the equity pillars of equality, justice, civility and kindness," said Ferguson, TRACKS facilitator and coordinator of Culture, Inclusion and Scholar Development at Lincoln Public Schools.

Daniel Turner, a former TRACKS scholar and 2023 Southwest High School graduate, shared inspiring words, urging each scholar as a leader not to shy away and to "take their place."

Belmont fourth grade educators encouraged those in attendance through the words of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 speech "My Life's Blueprint": "Be a bush if you can't be a tree. If you can't be a highway, just be a trail. If you can't be a sun, be a star. For it isn't by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are."

The celebration concluded with scholars receiving a certificate of completion to applause by their peers and other attendees. Recent and other TRACKS alums will have opportunities to engage in summer and 2023-2024 offerings.

2023 fourth grade Belmont TRACKS Empowerment scholars are: Naima Acosta, Lukas Colon, Luna Doss, Jaztus Fisher, JaLeah Loudermilk, Brynn Murray, Sunny Ramirez, Jahziel Ramos-Vicharra, Avah Rogers and JR Rosas.