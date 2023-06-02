The Tour for Rewilding Urban Environments (TRUE) will take place Sunday, June 11, from 1-6 p.m. The event will feature 18 locations across Lincoln to explore and learn about native plant sanctuaries, food forests, pollinator gardens, patches of prairie and other gardening adventures.

The tour identifies Lincolnites who are working to share their landscapes with more than just lawn grass. Lincoln TRUE’s goal is to create a future where urban landscapes are a vital tool to conserve water, support native bees, deliver food security, make cottage industry, promote native habitats and stabilize insect populations. Everyone is invited to tour these locations and meet the people who are on a mission to reimagine the role of the "yard."

Tour goers will learn the methods for integrating with nature right at home. Lincoln TRUE envisions a future where the model lawn is one that brings soil health, wildlife habitat, water conservation and biodiversity as a standard for beautiful landscapes.

The tour will include talks on:

• Urban beekeeping;

• Turning abandoned lots into communal gardens;

• Backyard herbalism;

• Natural dyeing with plants;

• Communal living and ecology; and

• Rainwater capture.

Also at the various gardens will be free native plants, seeds, food samples and refreshments. To view the tour map and learn more, check out Rewilding Lincoln on Facebook.