He has served four years as leader of the Happy Go Lucky 4-H club composed of livestock exhibitors in southern Lancaster County, including Clover Kids ages 5-7. He is also a member of the sale committee for the Lancaster County 4-H/FFA Purple Ribbon Market Livestock Premium Auction at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer, because growing up showing cattle at the Lancaster County Fair, I made so many great friends and learned a great deal,” Mueller said. “Being able to give back as a club leader and help today’s youth have the same – if not better – experiences is fulfilling. My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is watching the kids in our 4-H club grow friendships together and form a camaraderie with one another, along with watching their projects get better every year.”