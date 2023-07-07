How is your “summer vacation” coming along? For some, summertime is full of traveling opportunities, though others may experience monotony and a lack of urgency as they navigate their months with more free time.

Relaxing and enjoying alone time with a short or empty to-do list is no sin, but day after day with little mental stimulation can result in the return of a less-than-desirable beast: boredom. Fortunately, there are ways to fight boredom during the longest days of the year.

Get engaged for your brain’s sake. We can all benefit from kicking our feet up and disengaging from the outside world for a while. However, everything should be enjoyed in moderation – and boredom is no exception. Chronic boredom can alter your behavior without you knowing, leading to impulsivity and risky behavior, depression, anxiety and increased stress. As it turns out, the saying “I’m bored half to death” can be perceived as literal, as researchers have found that chronic boredom can lead to an early death.

Boredom impacts everyone differently – some worse than others. Fresh out of school and itching to get into some fun, bored children might inadvertently find ways to stir up trouble in their quest for entertainment. However, boredom in older adults has consequences more dire than a household mess. Older adults are vulnerable to feelings of isolation and depression, so adding boredom to the mix may only further feelings of worthlessness. The good news is that boredom can be quelled by anything from big outings or small adventures, like a family visit, to simply trying something new.

The summertime potential possibilities are endless. Warm weather and sunshine leave you plenty of opportunities if boredom strikes this summer. Experience the great outdoors on a nature walk, cultivate your gardening skills or experiment with cooking on the grill or smoker.

For those who’d rather beat the heat with indoor activities, great mentally stimulating tasks might include puzzles, board games, learning a new language or tinkering with new musical instruments that interest you.

This summer, consider inviting others around you – family, friends, neighbors or even strangers – to join in on seizing each day. Living through and trying new experiences can be a great time, and spending that time with loved ones in your life will make them even better. An enriching activity a day can keep the boredom blues away!

This health tip is brought to you by Tabitha. To learn more, visit us at Tabitha.org or call 402-486-8520.