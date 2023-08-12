CenterPointe will host a free performance by the Tidball Barger Band as the next concert in its WellBeing concert series Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5-7 p.m.

The Tidball Barger Band performs an eclectic mix of tunes they call "Americana Plus," featuring Randy Barger (guitar and vocals), Tim Tidball (guitar and vocals), Terry Keefe (mandolin and fiddle) and Jim Pipher (bass and vocals).

Food will be available to purchase from The Waffleman.

An additional concert is coming up in the series: Hans Sturm and Jackie Allen on Sept. 19.

The concert series takes place in the WellBeing Garden at CenterPointe’s new Campus for Health & WellBeing, 2202 S. 11th St. The campus houses a fully integrated health clinic that offers mental health, substance use care, primary care and pharmacy services, all under one roof. It provides affordable apartments for 32 people in service and houses 24/7 crisis support.

For more information about CenterPointe or the concert series, visit www.centerpointe.org.