The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by the Tidball Barger Band at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

The Tidball Barger Band performs an eclectic mix of tunes they call “Americana Plus,” featuring Randy Barger (guitar and vocals), Tim Tidball (guitar and vocals), Terry Keefe (mandolin and fiddle) and Jim Pipher (bass and vocals). They take pride in their tight arrangements, musicianship and soaring vocal harmonies. They are likely to perform an eclectic mix from Johnny Cash to the Beatles.