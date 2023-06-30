The Cat House (TCH) will be heading back to the Haymarket Farmers Market for six weeks of feline fun today, July 1, through Aug. 5.

TCH will be selling a range of products for cats and their people, including catnip sticks, cozy pet beds and stylish carrier liners, all in a variety of colors and prints. Additionally, TCH t-shirts will be available for those looking to show their support. Watch for TCH’s distinctive purple and white awning on Eighth Street between P and Q streets near The Mill.

When you purchase items from The Cat House, you contribute to the ongoing efforts of sheltering and finding forever homes for cats in need. The organization extends its compassion beyond its shelter by running a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program aimed at humanely controlling the local feral cat population. TCH also provides essential medical care to all shelter cats, ensuring their well-being and a chance at a brighter future. In cases where kittens and tame stray cats are able to be accommodated, The Cat House takes them in to find loving homes. For feral cats that are unable to be adopted, TCH volunteers offer lifelong care, allowing them to thrive in their familiar habitat.

Don’t forget to “Like” TCH on Facebook and follow it on Instagram. We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day! To receive updates directly to your inbox, send an email to info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.