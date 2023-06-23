The Team Jack Golf Classic will take place at Wilderness Ridge, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place, Monday, July 10, with player check-in and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start with a shamble format.

An awards ceremony and reception with a silent auction will follow at 4 p.m.

This event is hosted by a group of former Husker football players including Austin Allen, Kenny Bell, Jared Crick, Cody Green, Cam Jurgens, Spencer Long, Garrett Nelson, Brent Qvale, Brandon Reilly, Jeremiah Sirles, Matt Slauson and Travis Vokolek.

Each foursome will golf with a former or current Nebraska football player and have an opportunity to win flag prizes.

All proceeds benefit childhood brain cancer research through the Team Jack Foundation. For more details and to register, go to https://give.teamjackfoundation.org/event/team-jack-golf-classic/e401385