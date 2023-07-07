Today, more than 6 million people 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, with the number in Nebraska growing to 40,000 within the next two years, according to the recent Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report.

An accompanying special report, “The Patient Journey in an Era of New Treatments,” offers new insights from patients and primary care physicians (PCPs) on current barriers that impede earlier discussion of cognitive concerns.

The report showed that too often, individuals with memory concerns and their doctors are not discussing the issue, missing a critical first step toward diagnosis and potential treatment.

According to the report, individuals hesitate because they believe their experiences are related to normal aging, rather than a potential diagnosable medical condition. For PCPs, the report shows they are not proactively asking their patients about cognitive issues and will wait until the individual or their family members bring it to their attention.

“For the first time in nearly two decades, there are treatments for individuals with early stages of the disease that can slow down the progression and give them more time with their families and loved ones,” said Angel Horton Frank, director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “More than ever before, these conversations about memory or other cognitive issues that an individual is facing are critical and need to start at the earliest point of the concern.”

Three tips:

To help individuals become more confident and prepared to discuss their memory and cognitive concerns, the Alzheimer’s Association offers these three tips for talking to health care professionals:

Find the right doctor. In most cases, the first point of contact for concerns about memory and thinking is with your primary care physician. Ask your physician how comfortable he or she is identifying and diagnosing cognitive problems, and whether there are circumstances in which he or she would refer to a specialist. Most often, your physician will perform an initial assessment, and if cognitive decline is detected, will order more advanced testing or refer you to a specialist for a more definitive diagnosis. If your doctor doesn’t take your concerns seriously, seek a second opinion.

Be prepared. Come to your visit with a list of any changes in your health, including your mood, memory and behaviors. Include a list of past and current medical problems, current prescriptions and over-the-counter medications including vitamins or supplements. Most importantly, bring your list of questions and be prepared to answer the doctor's questions honestly and to the best of your ability.

Get educated. When speaking to the doctor, be sure to ask what tests will be performed, what the tests involve, how long each test takes and when the results will be available.

“While discussing cognitive concerns with your health care provider can be challenging, it’s really important,” said Horton Frank. “Having these conversations with a doctor can help facilitate early detection and diagnosis, offering individuals and families important benefits – not only treatments, but emotional and social benefits, access to clinical trials and more time to plan the future. It is also important to note that some forms of cognitive decline are treatable.”

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementias, or resources that can help individuals and their families, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.