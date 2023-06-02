Miss Nebraska Steffany Lien is greeted by Airdrie, a blue merle sheltie, and Airdrie's owner Barbara Douglas May 21 at the Tails & Trails Pet Festival at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery. The event set records for both attendance (over 450 people and hundreds of canine companions) and funds raised ($67,000) for the Capital Humane Society. “The funds will help Capital Humane Society care for the over 6,500 pets that come to the shelter this year and prepare pets for the adoption program," said Matt Madcharo, CHS executive director. "They will also help support programs like the Low-Cost Feline Spay/Neuter Program, Foster Care Program, and the Pawsitive Impact Project.” Watch for more details and photos in the July L Magazine, which will be distributed in print Sunday, June 18.