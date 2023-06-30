The Capital Humane Society will host its second annual Tails & Tees golf tournament Friday, July 21, at Highlands Golf Course, 5501 NW 12th St.

This tournament is an 18-hole, four-person scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and includes raffle prizes, flag prizes, contests, adoption dogs and an awards banquet after tournament play.

The event helps support the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, Admissions and Assessment Center, Pawsitive Impact Project and community programs offered by CHS. Over 6,000 homeless pets go through CHS’s doors every year.

To register for the golf tournament, go to www.capitalhumanesociety.org and click on the News & Events drop-down menu.