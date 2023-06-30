The summer concert tradition continues as TADA Productions and The Mill present TADAStock 4, an outdoor musical celebration, Saturday, July 15. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

This is an evening for patrons to enjoy food and wine from The Mill and a new lineup of music performed by an array of talented singers from the TADA Theatre, all in the outdoor setting of The Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.

The evening will include music ranging from heart-touching solos to rock 'n' roll numbers plus a few surprises. Hosted by Rod Fowler and Bob Rook, the talented lineup of TADA singers includes Judy Anderson, Olivia Cano, David Claus, Shaun Harner, Daniel Christian Ikpeama, Steven Rich, Cris Rook, Ryan Leigh Seaton and Sandy Van Pelt. The band is led by Alicia Opoku on keys, Malcolm Opoku on bass and Keeran Woode on drums.

A fundraiser for the award-winning TADA Theatre, TADAStock 4 is sponsored by The Mill and Hyatt Place in Downtown Lincoln/Haymarket.

Seating is by general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. The Mill will supply all chairs. For more information and tickets, see www.tadaproductions.info.