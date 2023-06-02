Tabitha, a Lincoln-based senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss.

Tabitha offers online and in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

• Women’s Coffee and Grief Group is a new group where grieving women can gather, connect and share their current or recent experiences with grief. This group meets every Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 2901 S. 84th St.

• Men’s Coffee and Grief Group is where grieving men can gather to learn about others’ grief, share stories and discuss where they are in their own grieving journeys. This group meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee’s 4500 S. 70th St. location.

• Growing Through Grief is a five-week support group where participants have the opportunity to learn about their own grief while sharing their own journeys as they grow through grief. Meetings can be either online or in person at 4720 Randolph St. RSVP is requested with preference on location. This group will meet at 3 p.m. every Wednesday through June 14.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-486-8506 or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.

Additionally, Tabitha offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care and clerical support while offering comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Susan Stearns, Tabitha hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-484-9989 or email Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.