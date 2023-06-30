Tabitha, a regional senior care provider based in Lincoln, offers a variety of grief support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss.

Tabitha offers online and in-person grief support groups:

• Men’s Coffee and Grief Group is where grieving men can gather to learn about others’ grief, share stories and discuss where they are in their own grieving journeys. This group meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 4500 S. 70th St.

• Women’s Coffee and Grief Group is a new group where grieving women can gather, connect and share their current or recent experiences with grief. This group meets every Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 2901 S. 84th St.

• Summer Grief Series will start in Lincoln in August, centering on individual grief-related topics. Contact a Tabitha bereavement coordinator for more information.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-486-8506 or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.

Additionally, Tabitha offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For more information, contact Susan Stearns, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-484-9989 or Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.