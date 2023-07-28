Tabitha, a Lincoln-based regional senior care provider, offers a variety of grief support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers several groups online, including:

• Unique Dynamics of Grief (for those age 25-55) is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a young griever. Members of this group will meet from 7-8 p.m. every other Thursday. Upcoming meetings will be on Aug. 24, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21.

• Summer Grief Series will focus on individual grief-related topics, both in Lincoln (Tabitha Chapel, 4720 Randolph St.) and online. RSVP by contacting a bereavement coordinator or register online to receive the online meeting link.

o Grief is Normal will meet Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 7-8 p.m.;

o Grief and Anger will meet Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 7-8 p.m.;

o Grief and All Its Emotions will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7-8 p.m.;

o Grief and Spirituality will meet Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 7-8 p.m.

Additionally, Tabitha offers in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

• “Cooking for One” class is a new group for the bereaved. Topics for the class include basic cooking skills, meal planning and food storage. During the first meeting, attendees will make chili and cornbread. Please register online.

o Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-5 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.

• Women’s Coffee and Grief Group provides a place where grieving women can gather, connect and share their current or recent experiences with grief. This group meets every Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 2901 S. 84th St.

• Men’s Coffee and Grief Group is where grieving men can join together and learn about others’ grief, share stories and discuss where they are in their own grieving journeys. This group meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 4500 S. 70th St.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-486-8506 or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.

Tabitha also offers hospice volunteer training online. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha Hospice clients and families. To learn more, contact Susan Stearns, Tabitha Hospice Volunteers coordinator, at 402-484-9989 or email Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.