A "SyZyGy" exhibition featuring new work by painter Vonni Sparks, painter Robert Esquivel and sculptor Ginny Freitag is on display through July 2 at Gallery 9, 124 S. Ninth St.

"SyZyGy" is defined as the alignment of three distinct celestial bodies, often referring to the sun, moon and earth.

Sparks has been an artist all her life, winning her first art prize (a dime) in the second grade, which she still has today. Her work has been collected by banks, law firms and even Doane College.

Esquivel works in a colorful mixed-media technique with subject matter and influences coming from primitive sources including art brut and outsider art. He was awarded a Mayor's Art Award for Artistic Achievement in 2021.

Freitag lives in South Dakota and has been playing with clay for 35 years. Her figurative female creations are often adorned with horsehair, beads and treasures from her collections.

Summer gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, visit gallerynine.com or call 402-477-2822.