Swing Fever is next in the Thursday Night Music Series, which presents live music every Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

Other bands scheduled to play in June are the Lightning Bugs on June 22 and the Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble June 29.

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.