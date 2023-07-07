The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) has announced grant recipients of the 2023 Statewide Grants Program. Recipients from 41 communities across the state will receive grants totaling almost $50,000.

Locally, the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, based at 631 D St. in Lincoln, and the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward received grants.

“We are thrilled to help these local organizations preserve the history of their communities,” said Leslie Fattig, NSHSF executive director. “Reading through all the applications and seeing the broad need for these grants just reinforces our determination to grow the program in order to fund more of these efforts.”

NSHSF received 74 grant applications requesting $131,873 to fulfill needs such as conservation of collections, public programming, outreach, exhibits, promotion of the facility and services, promotion of tourism and visitation, school programs and resources for the classroom, and management of collections.

The Statewide Grants Program was developed in July 2020, with the guidance of Michael J. Smith, former CEO of the Nebraska State Historical Society, now called History Nebraska, to fulfill a funding need for local historical and educational organizations in Nebraska. Grants from this program help organizations such as museums, historical societies and libraries with core education, preservation and interpretive programs about community history. The goal for 2024 is to award $75,000.

WanderNebraska travel adventure

Many of these organizations are also included in the NSHSF WanderNebraska travel adventure program, which kicked off its second year on May 26. This year’s program features 150 sites across Nebraska and will run through May 2024.

A new website was also built to house information on all 150 destinations. WanderNebraska includes the organization’s name, hours of operation, contact information, a Google map for directions, a summary of the organization, any upcoming events and a list of nearby WanderNebraska sites. The state has been divided into seven sections to make it easier to plan a trip and visit multiple stops along the way.

Since launching this year’s program, the new website has received thousands of visitors. The southeast region has had the most attention, followed closely by the northeast and metro regions. The site traffic continues to grow as does the program.

For more information

The full list of NSHSF grant recipients can be seen at www.nshsf.org/statewide-grants-program. To donate or to learn more about the NSHSF Statewide Grants Program, see www.nshsf.org/statewide-grants-program.

For additional information, contact Leslie Fattig, executive director, at lfattig@nshsf.org or 402-209-9140.