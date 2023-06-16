Nebraska Sports Council officials have issued a reminder that the deadline to receive a free shirt with paid registration in the Cornhusker State Games is Wednesday, June 21. Officials also shared details about opening night festivities scheduled for Thursday, July 6, from 6-8 p.m. in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Railyard.

More than 3,500 Nebraskans are already registered, and organizers expect more than 10,000 will participate in the 39th annual State Games, which features competition in more than 70 sports over four weekends from July 7-30. Those interested can find information and register at CornhuskerStateGames.com.

All participants registered by June 21 not only receive the free athlete shirt but additional summer fun freebies valued at more than $50, including a certificate for a free Arby’s Roast Beef Sandwich and vouchers for free admission to the NebraskaLand Days Rodeo, Lancaster County Super Fair, Nebraska State Fair, a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game and an Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game.

The State Games Torch Run, which began June 1 and ends June 28, is taking place across the third of four geographic regions of the state. Those interested in running in remaining regions can view details and sign up at CornhuskerStateGames.com/TorchRun.

State Games opening night festivities on July 6 from 6-8 p.m. in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena are free and open to the public. Free ice cream treats will be provided by Hiland Dairy. The event will also include a meet-and-greet with current and former Husker athletes, including women’s basketball standout Jaz Shelley and former volleyball standout Nicklin Hames, both of whom will be involved in lighting the State Games cauldron at 8 p.m.

The State Games are produced by the Nebraska Sports Council, which also conducts the Lincoln and Omaha Corporate Games, the Pumpkin Run, Nebraska DiamondFest, Nebraska NetFest, the Nebraska AAU Volleyball Grand Prix and the WellPower Movement. Learn more at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.