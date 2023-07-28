Long-time photographic artist John Spence will showcase new assemblage sculptural work during a two-day pop-up show Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, at the Wallspace-LNK Gallery.

This assemblage work features a long-standing interest in the childhood play activity of “Cowboys and Indians” and the depiction of the American bison in our culture. Spence drew inspiration for this body of work from Hastings artist Dave Stewart.

“After completing an hour video program about Dave and his work, I realized I wanted to have as much joy making art as he did,” Spence said. “I looked at my 20-year-plus collection of buffalo figurines and thought, 'I need to put these guys to work!'”

As the series progressed, associations with other long-term collections and interests integrated themselves with the original focus. This has resulted in recent work that presents wider and deeper associations to engage the viewer. Most recently, Spence has integrated elements of classic 1930s tramp art to the assemblages.

This two-day exhibit offers a rare opportunity to see unusual work. First Friday hours are 4-8 p.m.; Saturday viewing is from 1-6 p.m. Wallspace-LNK is located next to Conner's Architectural Antiques at 1624 S. 17th St. For more information, see Wallspace-Lnk.com or Facebook.